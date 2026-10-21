Anushka Sen on representing India globally: ‘Our stories deserve to be heard across the world’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen opened up about representing India on a global platform after being named the country’s Global Brand Ambassador for the 2026 Newport Beach Film Festival.

Reflecting on the honor, she said, “Our stories deserve to be heard across the world,” emphasizing the importance of bringing Indian stories and talent to international audiences. Speaking about the appointment, Anushka said, “Being named the Global Ambassador representing India at the Newport Beach Film Festival is a moment that means more to me than words can express. For me, this is about so much more than a title; it is about the stories we carry, the boundaries we break, and the doors we open for those who come after us.”

Emphasizing the importance of believing in one’s roots and ambitions, she added, “India has incredible talent and stories that deserve to be heard across the world. I want every young Indian to know that you don’t have to fit into a certain mold to make your country proud. Where you come from can be your greatest strength, and your dreams should never be limited by your circumstances.”

Anushka, who continues to explore opportunities across international entertainment, hopes her journey encourages more young Indians to pursue their ambitions and represent the country on global platforms.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be experiencing this, and I hope more young Indians get the chance to represent our country on global platforms. If my journey can encourage someone to believe in themselves and take a step towards their dreams, that would mean a lot to me,” she shared.

“For me, the real achievement is seeing Indian talent find its place on the global stage. I feel truly proud to represent my country, and I hope to make this moment count for something bigger than myself,” Anushka further explained.

Anushka Sen has been named the Global Ambassador representing India at the 2026 Newport Beach Film Festival. The recognition comes after Anushka became the only Indian to debut in a Korean film project, “Jeju Olle.”

--IANS

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