Anushka Ranjan on new age parenting: Moms have changed, not motherhood

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actresses Anushka Ranjan and Surbhi Jyoti shared their views on the changing perspectives on motherhood in the current generation.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Anushka shared that as we have adapted to other things over time, we should also come to terms with the new way of motherhood.

The 'Wedding Pullav' actress said, "I think moms have changed; motherhood has not changed. The hard work your grandmoms must have done, even today the same hard work is being done. But our way has changed. So I feel like with times, like we have adapted to different things, we should adapt to a new way of motherhood also."

"And I am excited that there are different platforms where people are talking about their version of motherhood. So you know that whatever you are feeling is normal", she added.

When asked to comment on the mothers of today's generation, Surbhi pointed out that according to her, one should not be too adamant that we are modern mothers; hence we should not do anything traditional.

She went on to add, "That is one thing and the other thing is that motherhood is just the same, it is just that the mothers have changed. We have more exposure. We really don't have to blindly follow what, you know, my grandmother or like, you know, their sisters or, you know, what people of that time followed, we don't have to blindly follow that. We can actually look into some logic and reasoning. I think that's the good part."

For those who do not know, Anushka Ranjan welcomed twin daughters - Vira Ranjan Seal and Mahi Ranjan Seal with husband Aditya Seal on 23 August 2026.

Anushka has also been extremely vocal about her IVF journey and the struggles that came with it.

--IANS

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