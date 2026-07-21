Anurag Kashyap says Gen Alpha is ready to vote, and is asking questions

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for being vocal with his political opinion, has shared an interesting insight into the political structure of the country.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and penned a long note, as he said that the Generation Alpha has only seen the current regime in power as it is the most elected government in power, and the second longest government in power.

However, the filmmaker pointed to the growing resentment within the Generation Alpha towards the current regime. He stated that this generation feels the regime hasn’t done enough for the country.

He wrote, “What they don't understand about the kids who've come down on the streets to protest is that they were between 2-6 when the PM came to power. All they've seen is Congress-mukt Bharat and they're tired of it”.

He further mentioned that this generation has observed everything around them, and are now at the cusp of entering the voterbase of the country.

He added, “They want answers and they really want them. Kisi aur ko gaali deke iss baar nahin chalega. In bachchon ke sawaal poochhne aur vote dene ka time aa gaya hai (This time, blaming someone else won't work. It's time for these children to ask questions and cast their votes)”.

Anurag’s post comes amidst the fast spiralling political atmosphere in the country. The situation is tense and volatile in the national capital with ripples being felt across cities like Mumbai and Kolkata.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. On July 20, protestors were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar leading to violent clashes between the former and the law enforcement.

Sonam Wangchuk has entered day 24 of his hunger strike in light of exam paper leaks, and irregularities in the education system, and has vowed to continue the strike after protestors were subjected to brutal crackdown by Delhi police.

--IANS

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