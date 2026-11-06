November 06, 2026 1:13 PM हिंदी

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy shares how her Diwali celebrations have changed since childhood

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy shares how her Diwali celebrations have changed since childhood

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) ‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy has opened up about how her Diwali celebrations have changed since childhood.

She recalled the excitement she felt as a child and how the festival has become more about spending quality time with loved ones and creating lasting memories over the years. Reflecting on how her understanding of Diwali has evolved, Adrija stated, “As a child, I would count the days until Diwali because of all the excitement around it. Today, I find myself looking forward to the quieter moments. I think growing up changes what you look forward to.”

“Earlier, it was about what the festival brought to me; now, it is more about what I can share with the people around me. I have started finding the real celebration in conversations, shared laughter and moments that stay with you long after the decorations come down.”

Talking about her plans this year, she revealed, “I am particularly excited about spending Diwali with Vignesh and my in-laws. There is something lovely about being welcomed into new family traditions while also bringing a little bit of your own into them. I want to enjoy the small things, whether it is getting ready together, sitting down for a festive meal or simply spending time with everyone without constantly looking at the clock.”

Speaking about managing work during the festive season, the actress mentioned, “Our profession doesn't always follow a fixed schedule, so I have learnt to make the most of whatever time I get. Even a few uninterrupted hours with family can feel like a proper celebration. I don't think we should wait for an entire free day to make memories.”

Adrija concluded by saying happiness should not be put on hold while waiting for the perfect occasion. She encouraged everyone to reach out to loved ones, spend quality time with family and appreciate the people who make life special. She added that, years later, it will be the people and moments shared with them, rather than the decorations, that will remain in one's memories.

Work-wise, Adrija is currently seen playing the role of Raahi in ‘Anupamaa.” The show features Rupali Ganguli in the titular role.

--IANS

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