Anupama Ramachandran bags bronze in Women's Snooker Australian Open

Sydney, Oct 20 (IANS) Anupama, who was the top seed in Group D and was making her debut at the event, had a great run till the semifinals, where the world no. 8 Indian lost to world no. 3 Mink Nutcharut to take the bronze medal.

The 24-year-old Indian made a strong start to the season at last month’s UK Women’s Championship event in Leeds, at which she notably recovered from 0-2 down to defeat world champion Panchaya Channoi in the quarter-finals before losing out to eventual champion Bai Yulu in the following round.

With no ranking points to defend until February 2027, Anupama is well-placed to consolidate her position inside the world’s top eight with another strong performance this week.

Australian Women’s Open is the second ranking tournament of the World Women’s Snooker (WWS) Tour. The seventh edition of the world ranking event has attracted its largest-ever entry since its addition to the calendar in 2018, with 29 players in the draw, eclipsing the 27 who travelled to New South Wales two years ago.

Anupama, who first began to play snooker in 2015, having been introduced to the sport at a summer camp, made her debut on the World Women’s Snooker Tour at the 2023 World Cup event in Thailand, where she claimed a sensational title victory alongside compatriot Amee Kamani.

In August 2024, she enjoyed her best finish in a world ranking event as she finished as runner-up to Ng On Yee at the US Women’s Open in Seattle. Prior to her breakthrough run, Anupama had reached four consecutive quarter-finals at world ranking events.

In March 2024, Anupama reached the quarter-finals of the World Women’s Snooker Championship for the first time, losing out to three-time champion Ng On Yee 4-1 in China.

She had another quarterfinal finish at the World Women's Snooker Championship in 2025, before finishing in the round of 16 in the 2026 edition in China.

--IANS

bc/vi