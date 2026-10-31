Anupama Parameswaran: It was never really about what you did; It was about who was allowed to do it!

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who recently ended a relationship which she claimed had taken a heavy toll on her well being, has now put out a cryptic post on the double standards that she had experienced.

Taking to her Instagram stories section to pen a lengthy post, the actress, without naming anyone in particular, wrote, "The things you were once made to feel guilty about have a funny way of becoming perfectly normal when the roles are reversed."

She went on to say, "It's fascinating how something as simple and innocent as expressing happiness, appreciating the people who love and support you, or enjoying little moments in life can somehow be made to feel like a mistake. How you're made to question your intentions, explain yourself endlessly, and sometimes even feel guilty for things that never deserved an apology in the first place."

"And then, one fine day, you watch those very same things being done so effortlessly, so publicly, and with absolutely no hesitation. Suddenly, the rules are different. The perspectives have changed. What was once unacceptable is now completely acceptable," she pointed out.

She went on to say, "It makes you realise that sometimes, it was never really about what you did. It was about who was allowed to do it.And perhaps the most interesting part is watching people form conclusions from the little they see, without ever knowing what happened behind the scenes. But that's the thing about life. You don't always have to explain the irony. Sometimes, it speaks for itself. Funny how the rules change when the roles reverse."

While Anupama made it clear that she had always loved interacting with people on social media and it was something she'd been doing for years, not something she discovered recently, she said that such interactions wouldn't come at the cost of her own peace.

She said, "Also, I've always loved interacting with people here, and it's something I've been doing for years, not something I discovered yesterday. I'll continue doing so genuinely and sustainably, but not desperately or at the cost of my own peace. Life beyond social media comes with its own responsibilities and battles, and I have plenty of those too. Love and gratitude don't need to be constantly performed to be real. :)"

She went on to add, "So, please stop tagging or messaging me with comparisons about who replied to whose comments or stories. I've always interacted with my people and will continue to do so whenever I have the time and mental space. I'm human, with responsibilities and battles beyond social media. I genuinely value your love, but I refuse to turn my interactions into a competition or something I must do under pressure just to prove a point."

--IANS

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