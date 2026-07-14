Anupam Kher: Whatever I said about the theft at the Ram Mandir, I said with complete honesty

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had come broken his silence over the controversy surrounding his remarks on the theft at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and shared that he said it with “complete honesty.”

Sharing a video on X late in the night, the actor said he stood by every word of his earlier statement, also claimed that his remarks were deliberately twisted to create controversy, adding that he has never been afraid of trolls, influencers, or politicians and will continue to speak what he believes is right.

In the video, Anupam said in Hindi: “A few days ago, I went to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said what was in my heart. Some people didn't like it. They thought this was against their agenda.

They wanted to create a perspective, a line of action. Anupam Kher said it was wrong. How can we target this? How can we troll this? How can we abuse this? An ecosystem was formed to target me.”

“They said a lot of things. I liked it even more. They worked so hard. They wanted to create a perspective, a line of action. When they didn't have a weapon, when they thought they were playing a punch card game that would destroy their reputation, they uploaded a 6-year-old video of Naseerudin Shah.”

He addressed the old viral video of veteran actor Naseeruddin doing the rounds on social media, where he called Anupam a fake and a sycophant.

“In the actual situation, Naseer and I have hugged each other. We respect each other. They told me to let it go. It's been 8-9 months. But they forgot that I replied to that video. Which I thought at that time. Then some other people started.”

Anupam felt I had become a national issue.

“I have come from the ground. With my own hard work, with my own values, I have come to this point. By the grace of God. By the grace of God. What will you make me afraid of? I have been stuck with my own problems all my life. What scares me with my own shadow? Keep doing it.

I will support the truth. In Ayodhya, you get even more strength. In Ayodhya, in every street, in every corner, there is Lord Ram.”

“Here you feel even more strength. You feel like telling yourself to speak the truth. Speak the truth and you will win. It took 500 years to make Ram Mandir. Right? Some people have found new angles. Keep looking for it. Because when you are telling the truth, you don't have to remember it. Everyone else has to make it. So good luck to all of you.”

I am very happy with the film that we are making. Everything is going on well. And I am enjoying it a lot. Ayodhya is a wonderful city. It feels like every street, every corner, every house in Ayodhya is blessing you. Because so many people have prayed here.”

“So I thought that I should address you all. And tell you that the self-made people are not afraid of anyone. And they are not afraid of curses at all. Because my father used to say that if you don't take the curses that they give you, they go back to them. So enjoy it. May your curses be blessed.”

In the caption section, he wrote: “Sach se logon ko sabse zyada dar tab lagta hai jab woh unke agenda ke anukool nahi hota. Kuch din pehle maine Ram Mandir mein hui chori ke baare mein jo kaha, woh poori imaandari aur zimmedari ke saath kaha tha. Aaj bhi main apne har ek shabd par qayam hoon.”

(People fear the truth the most when it doesn't fit their agenda. A few days ago, whatever I said about the theft at the Ram Mandir, I said with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every single word I spoke.)

“Lekin kuch logon ko sach se zyada ek mudda chahiye hota hai. Unhe behas chahiye, vivaad chahiye, shor chahiye. Isliye meri baat ko tod-marod kar pesh kiya gaya.”

(But for some people, the truth matters less than having an issue to exploit. They want debates, controversy, and noise. That's why my words were twisted and presented out of context.)

“Main sirf itna kehna chahta hoon ki na main pehle kabhi dara hoon, na aaj darta hoon, aur na hi aage kabhi daroonga. Chahe trolls hon, tathakathit influencers hon ya neta, kisi ke shor se meri baat nahi badlegi.”

(I just want to say one thing: I have never been afraid, I am not afraid today, and I never will be. Whether it's trolls, so-called influencers, or politicians, no amount of noise from anyone will make me change my stand.)

“Jo mujhe sahi lagega, main wahi kahunga. Aap sahmat hon ya asahmat, yeh aapka adhikar hai. Lekin sach bolna mera adhikar bhi hai aur mera kartavya bhi. Baaki... jise jo karna hai, woh kare. Main jaisa hoon, waisa hi rahoonga. Jai Shri Ram!”

(I will always say what I believe is right. Whether you agree or disagree is your right. But speaking the truth is both my right and my duty. As for the rest... everyone is free to do what they want. I will remain exactly who I am. Jai Shri Ram!)

Anupam’s remarks on the reported theft of donations linked to Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir created a tizzy on the Internet. He had described the alleged Rs. 2-7 crore fund irregularity as a ‘minor’ issue while comparing it to the destruction and loot during the Mughal era.

--IANS

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