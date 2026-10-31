Anupam Kher tells b’day boy Sikandar Kher to let the world know about his good work

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his son Sikandar Kher, praising his growth as an actor and expressing pride in his recent performance in ‘Prahaar’.

Sharing a picture of him made by an artist, Anupam offered a piece of advice in the caption section, urging Sikandar not to be shy about talking about his work and to let people know when he does something good.

Anupam wrote in the caption section: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DEAREST SIKANDAR! May God give you all the happiness in the world, a long and healthy life, and all the success your heart desires. I love you. Jeete raho!! You must be wondering why I’ve posted this picture. Well, for one, we’ve run out of photographs together! We really must do a photo shoot soon.”

Anupam said he is proud of the actor Sikandar has become.

“And secondly, because I want to tell you how proud I am of the actor you’ve become. You’re fascinating to watch of late! So natural, so completely your own. I’m saying this as not only your father but also someone who has spent a lifetime around acting and knows what it takes. Watching you grow into your own as an actor fills my heart.”

The actor went on to share the advice he has for Sikandar.

“I do have one little piece of advice for you!! Don’t be shy about talking about your work. You deserve to share it with the world. When you do something good, let people know! I know I could have just picked up the phone and told you this privately, but I wanted to say it here, so that it registers more.”

“And you act upon it! You know how many people from our film industry took your number from me to congratulate you for your performance in #Prahaar! So talk about it. Tell people that you are good and to watch your work!!”

He added: “Woh zamaana gaya jab kaha jaata tha, “Mera kaam bolega!” Nahi mere laal, aaj ki date mein agar achha kaam kiya hai toh dindora peetna padta hai, logon ki nazrein aur kaan apni taraf ghumaane ke liye! Aur ismein koi burai nahi! Sab karte hain! Once again happy birthday! God bless you! I am always cheering you on. Lots and lots of love blessings! @sikandarkher”

--IANS

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