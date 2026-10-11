Anupam Kher special birthday message for Big B: Tallest of them all in stature, talent, dignity

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared his best wishes for Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday. The actor penned a heartfelt note for the acting lauding him for inspiring a legions of artistes with his conduct both on and off the camera.

On Sunday, the senior actor took to his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic picture with the Bollywood legend. In the picture, the 2 can be seen dressed in heavy layers of woollens.

He also penned a long note in the caption, “Happy birthday to the tallest of them all in stature, talent, dignity and strength! The one and only MR. AMITABH BACHCHAN!! Amit Ji! You are an inspiration to the world, and to me personally. Your grace, your dedication and the respect you bring to your craft continue to inspire generations”.

He further mentioned, “I have cherished every moment spent with you. You have always brought out the best in me, both on and off screen. Every opportunity to work with you has been a privilege, and every conversation a treasured memory. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world and a long, healthy life. May you continue to fill our hearts with wonder for many, many years to come. With love, admiration and deepest respect. Happy Birthday, Amit ji. @amitabhbachchan”.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actors, with a career spanning more than five decades. He also turned a household name with his stint in the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Beyond cinema, Big B briefly entered politics in the 1980s. A close friend of Rajiv Gandhi, he contested the 1984 Lok Sabha election from Allahabad on a Congress ticket and defeated veteran politician H. N. Bahuguna by a substantial margin. However, he resigned from Parliament in 1987 amid controversy surrounding the Bofors scandal, while denying allegations of wrongdoing. He subsequently distanced himself from active politics and returned to his primary profession, continuing to enjoy immense popularity across generations.

--IANS

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