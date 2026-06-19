Anupam Kher shares powerful ‘I am an Indian’ video, calls out global stereotypes

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Friday, has shared a powerful and emotionally charged video titled “I Am an Indian.”

In the video, he addressed widespread stereotypes and misconceptions about Indians, both in India and abroad, while highlighting the country’s cultural depth, achievements, and global contributions. Through a series of thought-provoking statements, Kher responded to common criticisms such as lack of civic sense, job competition, and cultural stereotypes.

In the video, the ‘Special 26’ actor could be heard saying, “I am an Indian and everyone says I lack civic sense. They can overturn cars, burn streets and vandalize a city after a championship game. I dance at an airport excited about my first foreign trip and suddenly I am the face of poor civic sense. I am an Indian and everyone says I steal jobs. They move factories across oceans, shift profits through tax havens and automate entire industries overnight. I study, compete, earn a visa, work 18 hours a day, sometimes multiple jobs and somehow, I am the one stealing jobs and scamming the system.” (sic)

“I am an Indian and everyone says I am everywhere. I build your software, treat your illness, teach your children, drive your taxis and open your stores. Yet my presence remains a problem. I am an Indian and everyone says I am too loud. The evening news screams outrage, political rallies shake entire cities, the internet echoes with anger day and night. I celebrate a wedding, a festival, a victory and I am told my joy is too loud.”

The world smells of gunpowder of hatred, of division, of endless arguments about race and religion. I carry the fragrance of spices from my grandmother and her kitchen. And somehow that's what offends and everyone says I have no culture. I come from a civilization that counted the stars when much of the world was still learning maps. I speak languages older than nations. I celebrate hundreds of traditions yet I am told I have no culture.”

“I am an Indian and everyone says I worship celebrities. I celebrate my favorite actors' success with flowers, music yet my celebration is the one that makes headlines. I am an Indian and everyone says I gather in crowds. We walk together in processions celebrating our faith, our culture, our traditions. Everyone is welcome. We sing, we dance, we pray and somehow our gathering becomes the problem. I am an Indian and everyone says I live in the past. But my past gave me yoga, mathematics, philosophy, meditation and the idea that the world is one family. The future keeps borrowing from my past while telling me to be embarrassed by it,” he added.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote on Instagram, “I am an Indian…. a long video, but a must watch and share! A few days ago, I received a WhatsApp forward. I read it, smiled, and kept it aside. But something made me go back and read it again. And then again. Some of the observations and facts mentioned in it struck a chord. They reminded me how easily stereotypes are created about us in the West! And how often those stereotypes miss the essence of who we really are. That is what inspired me to make this video.”

“Not to prove anything to anyone, but to remind ourselves of something important. We Indians are wonderfully different. We are diverse, contradictory at times, emotional, resilient, chaotic, compassionate—and yet uniquely connected by an invisible thread. So this video is a small celebration of that spirit. A celebration of being Indian.”

Anupam Kher concluded the post, writing, “Here is to all of us. Watch it, smile, reflect, and perhaps feel a little proud. And Share!! I am an Indian. Jai Hind! #IAmAnIndian #Pride.”

--IANS

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