Anupam Kher says Daler Mehndi hasn’t been well for years, questions minister’s conduct

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has extended his support to singer Daler Mehndi after a video of Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal confronting the singer on stage during a cultural event went viral.

He strongly stated that nobody should be spoken to disrespectfully in a public forum.

Anupam took to his social media account to share a video addressing the incident. The actor, who said he had known Daler for the past 20–30 years, expressed concern over the singer's health, defended his professionalism and also urged members of the entertainment industry to take a stand against his public humiliation.

Speaking about the incident, Anupam said, “I was not there, so I don't know exactly what happened. But I have known Daler Mehndi for the past 20–30 years, and I can say that he does not drink, as far as I know. He is one of the finest human beings that I have met.”

The actor added, “It is possible that he was not well. I have a friend, Dr. Jool, and I personally know that Daler has not been well for the past two to three years,” he said.

“It is possible that his commitment was with the organisers and he could not refuse. That is his professionalism, he stuck to his commitment. It is possible that he was lip-syncing,” he said.

Questioning the manner in which the singer was addressed on stage, Anupam said, “But I just felt bad that nobody should speak to anybody like that, especially on an open forum. This is not fair. It is wrong to publicly slander someone like this,” he added.

The actor then directly addressed Daler, apologising he said, “Daler ji, I am so sorry. But I think people should talk about it. Our industry should talk about it. It is not only Mika ji's duty to speak up for his brother. Not even just to defend him, but to say something. We should all talk and take a stand for people we know,” Anupam said.

Reiterating his support, he added, “Daler ji, I want to tell you that I trust your judgement, your professionalism, your goodness and your greatness. May God bless you. May you get well soon, because I know that you are not well. I am sorry that you had to go through this. God bless you. You are great. You are the best.”

Anupam added that watching the minister speak to Daler on stage had saddened him.

“Mr. Minister, you may have a complaint about his presentation. There can be anger as well. But was it necessary to go on stage and insult him like this? The same thing could have been said by sitting apart from him and speaking respectfully,” Anupam wrote.

Highlighting Daler's contribution to music, the actor added, “An artist earns recognition and respect through his hard work; it takes a whole lifetime. Daler ji has made us all happy with his songs for the past thirty-five years. That contribution should be appreciated.”

Anupam also described Daler as a kind-hearted and loving person and reiterated that, as far as he knew, the singer did not drink. He expressed regret that Daler had to endure the incident.

The actor captioned the video as, “Saw a video a couple of days ago, in which the way a minister was talking to Daler Mehndi ji on the stage, it was very sad to see him.”

He added, “I have known Daler ji for many years. Also know they haven't been feeling well for the past few days. Mr. Minister, you may have a complaint with his presentation. There can be anger as well. But was it necessary to go on stage and insult them like this? The same thing could have been said by sitting apart from them with respect.”

He further wrote, “An artist earns recognition and respect through his hard work, he takes his whole life. Daler ji has made us all happy with his songs for the past thirty-five years. That contribution should be appreciated. Daler ji, I have always known you as a kind hearted, loving person. As long as I know you, you don't even drink. You had to endure it all, I'm very sorry. Would like to say to my industry colleagues too (sic).”

For the uninitiated, the controversy erupted after Daler's performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

During the performance, state Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly interrupted the singer and questioned his presentation and lashed out on him publicly, further leading to a public exchange that went viral on social media.

–IANS

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