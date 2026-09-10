‘Bigg Boss 20’: Aman Gandhi opens up about letting go of someone over ‘mismatch’ in ideologies

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 20” contestant Aman Gandhi has spoken about someone close to him outside the house, revealing that differences in their upbringing and ideologies led to a mismatch in their relationship.

Aman in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ will be seen opening up to co-housemate Arishfa Khan about his relationship.

He will be seen revealing that differences in their upbringing and ideologies led to a mismatch in their relationship. He said he chose to let her go rather than continue hurting her, while Arishfa urged him to stay positive and not lose hope.

Talking about Aman, he is best known for his roles in Naagin 3, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.

He made his debut with a dancing role in D4 - Get Up and Dance and then did cameo roles in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka and Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari. Gandhi's first major role came as Daksh Munshi, one of the antagonists, in Naagin 3.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

--IANS

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