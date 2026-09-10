Traders raise concerns over BSE, Zerodha glitches in F&O orders

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Stock market traders on Thursday raised concerns over glitches in the BSE order system after some Sensex option contracts reportedly faced trading disruptions, while broking platform Zerodha experienced issues related to price updates and order placement on the exchange's derivatives platform.

Taking to the social media platform X, market participants said select Sensex option contracts appeared to be affected during the session.

An X user posted, “@zerodha 75000ce premiums not getting updated and it’s exit order is not getting executed?? Revert.”

However, trading continued normally in several other futures and options contracts.

BSE said it experienced an outage for a brief period beginning at 9:42 am.

"One of the partitions in the cash segment was affected, impacting the scrips mapped to it, while all other partitions operated normally," the exchange said.

According to BSE, the issue was resolved and normal operations resumed at 10:08 am.

While the exchange said the disruption was confined to one partition in the cash segment, traders and brokers reported issues in certain derivatives contracts during the day. BSE did not immediately comment on whether the derivatives-related issues flagged by brokers were linked to the morning outage.

Meanwhile, brokerage platform Zerodha said it was experiencing issues with price updates and order placement for some futures and options contracts traded on BSE.

"There is an issue with price updates and order placement across brokers for some F&O contracts on BSE. We are in touch with the exchange to resolve this at the earliest," Zerodha said in a statement.

The brokerage later informed users that the issue had been resolved by 1:03 pm.

The disruptions occurred on the weekly expiry day for Sensex derivatives, a session that typically witnesses heightened trading activity in index options.

In October 2025, Zerodha experienced a major outage leaving thousands of users unable to trade. According to Downdetector, 88 per cent of complaints had trading issues, while 13 per cent pertained to the website.

--IANS

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