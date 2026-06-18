Anupam Kher reflects on his first playback singing experience in theatre

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared his reflections on what he describes as a memorable first playback singing experience within a theatre performance.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Special 26' actor highlighted the unique joy of live stage work, noting that unlike films where songs are pre-recorded and later visualized, theatre allows performers to engage directly with music in front of a live audience. Kher emphasized that this form of artistic expression brings both privilege and responsibility, as it blends acting and singing in real time.

Sharing a video, Anupam Kher wrote, “My First Playback Singing? One of the greatest joys of theatre is that it allows an actor to sing. Unlike films, where a song is often created separately and then performed on screen, theatre gives you the opportunity to connect with the music live, in front of an audience. That is both a privilege and a responsibility. Presenting a song from our musical Jaane Pehchaane Anjane.”

He added, “The playback version has been sung by me, and during the performance I sing along with it on stage. The beautiful lyrics are by talented Ms. Kausar Munir and the music is composed by maestro Anu Malik ji. Along with the song, you will see some lovely moments from our recent performances at the NCPA. I hope you enjoy the visuals, the music, and the sound of my voice. Enjoy! #JaanePehchaaneAnjane #MusicalTheatre #AnuMalik #TheatreLife #JaiHo.”

In the clip, the 71-year-old actor could be seen presenting a song from his musical “Jaane Pehchaane Anjane,” where the playback version is performed by him and complemented by his live stage rendition. The production features lyrics by Kausar Munir and music composed by Anu Malik.

Work-wise, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film “Tanvi The Great,” which he also directed. The project also featured Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Naseeruddin Shah, and Iain Glen in key roles.

--IANS

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