Anupam Kher recalls learning of Nana Patekar’s death after Washington show: ‘I had to carry on’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about the emotional moment he learned of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

He said he struggled to process the heartbreaking news even as he had to continue with his commitments following a performance in New York. Taking to Instagram, Kher paid an emotional tribute to Patekar, recalling the moment he received the heartbreaking news of his friend’s demise shortly after completing his performance. He wrote, “Nana Patekar The Greatest? A couple of hours ago, I received the heartbreaking news that my friend Nana Patekar, one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema, is no more. I had just finished our performance and taken the curtain call. As I walked into the wings, my director Gajendra told me, “Nana is no more.”

Anupam added, “After that, I had to meet people, pose for photographs, smile, sit down for a meal… while trying to absorb what I had just heard. It was terribly difficult. But somewhere, I felt that Nana would have wanted me to finish my work. Fulfil my responsibility to the people who had come to see us. And then, perhaps, remember him.”

The 71-year-old actor went on to express, “Actually, knowing him, I can almost hear him dismissing the very idea of a tribute: “So, what happened? He died—what’s the big deal? Everyone dies!” That was Nana. Direct, unpretentious, with his own way of saying even the most difficult things. I will miss you, my friend. Your warmth. Your hugs. Your extraordinary performances. And whenever I miss seeing you, I will watch your films. Though today, I wish I could simply hug you one more time. My love and deepest condolences to your family and to everyone who loved you. “Goodbye, my friend, Nana Patekar. Sending you lots of love.” #NanaPatekar #HeartBreaking.”

In the video, Anupam said, “Oh, Nana Patekar, my Nana, my Nana, my God. I just finished my show in Washington, D.C., and as soon as I came out of the show, I found out about Nana Patekar. This is unbelievable. I am thousands of miles away from my country, and this news, this sad news — no one can get it immediately after the show. People were clapping, giving me a standing ovation, but as soon as I came into the wings, I found out that Nana Patekar was no more. When I used to meet Nana, he used to pretend to be angry. And I always used to sing for him.”

“It’s not fair. Some people, you don’t think that they will ever go. Nana was one of them. Nana was larger than life. Nana had the largest heart in the world. Nana’s anger was all kindness, actually. It’s not right. He should not have gone. Some people, you think, will live for 100–150 years. Nana was one of them. I did a lot of films with him and spent a lot of time with him. I was in India, so he was passing by. His house was close to mine.”

“And when I met him, I said, ‘I will come to your house next time.’ I am speaking loudly so that I can suppress my sadness. I don’t know how to say it, but he would have loved for me to celebrate the performance. And somehow or the other, I finished the performance. But Nana, he shouldn’t have gone. It’s wrong,” said Anupam.

Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar shared the screen in several notable Bollywood films, including “Mohre,” "Parinda," and “Raajneeti.”

Nana Patekar breathed his last on October 8. The veteran actor was reportedly found unconscious at his Goa residence after experiencing intense chest discomfort.

--IANS

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