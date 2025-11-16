Anupam Kher poses with Mahesh Bhatt as the two bump into each other at the airport

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher bumped into filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at the Mumbai airport.

Kher took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself posing with Bhatt. Both the actor and director were smiling as they faced the camera together at the airport.

Kher even thanked Bhatt for being a massive source of strength for him and for always being there for him.

Showering love on the filmmaker, the veteran actor penned on the photo-sharing app, “If you cannot see where you are going, ask someone who has been there before.” (red heart emoji) AIRPORT MEETINGS! (Smiling face with heart-eyes emoji) Thank you #BhattSaab for always being there!! You have been a great source of strength for me. On and off screen! Love you. (Red heart and folded hands emoji) #Mentor #Friend #Director. (sic)"

Refreshing your memory, two prominent names in the Indian film industry, Kher and Bhatt, come together for the 1984 release, "Saaransh", which also happened to be Kher's debut as an actor.

He received a lot of praise for his portrayal as B.V. Pradhan - a 65-year-old grieving father, and went on to make a mark for himself as an actor.

Kher is also often seen sharing his views on various aspects of filmmaking and the industry in general.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Kher shed light on how regional films are reviving Indian stories overlooked by Bollywood.

When asked whether something exciting is taking place in the regional cinema, Kher shared that it is no longer just “regional” but has now turned into a pan-India cinema.

“First of all, it's not regional anymore. It has become a pan-India cinema. But the second thing is that I have worked in almost all the languages of India. Except one or two. Assamese, Gujarati, etc. They are much more organized because they are aspirational, wanting to be accepted by the whole world. And that's what COVID did. Covid showed us films that we didn't watch. Malayalam cinema, Telugu cinema, Tamil cinema, Bengali cinema," he said.

