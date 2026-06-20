Anupam Kher opens up on handling criticism: ‘I don’t take it personally anymore’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a thoughtful message on success, perseverance, and dealing with criticism.

In a recent post on Instagram, he revealed that he no longer lets negative comments affect him personally. Reflecting on his lifelong love for challenges, Kher said the true satisfaction comes from the journey of overcoming obstacles rather than simply reaching the top. Sharing a series of his images, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor penned a note that read, “I have always enjoyed climbing. Not because I want to reach the top, but because I love the challenge of the climb. The tougher the path, the greater the satisfaction of reaching somewhere you didn’t think you could. And yes, once you reach a certain place, there will always be people who want to pull you down. Maybe it makes them feel better.”

“If they can’t reach where you’ve reached, they have two choices: work towards it or criticize you. Criticism is usually easier. I don’t take it personally anymore. I just keep looking for another mountain, another ladder, another challenge. After all, the joy was never in standing at the top. The joy has always been in the climb. Isn’t it!?? Pics by @herman0707 #Ladder #Climb.”

In the images, the veteran actor is seen striking different poses while sitting on a ladder, symbolically echoing his message about perseverance, growth, and the joy of embracing new challenges.

Yesterday, Anupam Kher had shared a powerful and emotionally charged video titled “I Am an Indian.” In the video, Kher tackled several common perceptions and stereotypes associated with Indians, both at home and internationally.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film “Tanvi The Great,” a project he also helmed as director. The film featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Naseeruddin Shah, and Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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