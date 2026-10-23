October 23, 2026 2:30 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher calls meeting Stevie Wonder backstage ‘surreal’, says his kindness touched him

Anupam Kher calls meeting Stevie Wonder backstage ‘surreal’, says his kindness touched him

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher was left mesmerized by legendary singer Stevie Wonder’s performance in Stockholm and described meeting him backstage as a surreal experience.

Taking to social media, Anupam shared his experience of attending the concert titled “Wonders of Wonders – An Evening with Stevie Wonder” and said every note by the singer filled the arena with magic.

“What an evening it was in Stockholm yesterday. One song after another, and with every note, Stevie Wonder seemed to fill the entire arena with magic. I don’t think I can quite describe what it felt like to watch him perform so close!” he wrote.

The ‘Special 26’ actor added that the music, rhythm, gestures, and nuances of the performance made it a memorable experience. Recalling his meeting with the music legend backstage, Anupam said he met not only a legendary singer but also a humanitarian whose kindness and warmth left a lasting impression on him.

“And then came the surreal moment of meeting him backstage. I met not only a legendary singer but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly,” he shared.

Anupam also revealed that he was touched by Stevie Wonder’s appreciation of him as an actor. “The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt. I left feeling grateful, humbled, and reminded that true greatness has a gentleness to it. Stardom may come and go, but kindness and grace stay with you,” he added.

The actor thanked his friend Brian Laroda, Stevie Wonder’s manager, for arranging wonderful seats at the concert and making the meeting possible.

Calling the experience unforgettable, Anupam said he would always cherish the music, the evening and the warmth of the moment. “Some stars shine brightly for a lifetime. Some, like diamonds, are eternal. Jai Ho!” he concluded.

American singer and musician Stevie Wonder, known for his contribution to music across generations, remains one of the most celebrated figures in the international music industry.

--IANS

ps/

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