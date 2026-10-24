Anupam Kher announces his 556th film ‘Out of Fashion: Find myself on the set of a Swedish-Belgian film

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday announced his 556th film, “Out of Fashion”, a Swedish-Belgian movie, saying that God has been kind to him by allowing him to step into new worlds and discover something new in himself, even after all these years.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with the makers and wrote: “PROUD TO ANNOUNCE MY 556TH FILM — OUT OF FASHION! A long time ago, I read in a film book, “Cinema has no language.” I heard the words, but I don’t think I truly understood them then. Today, as I find myself on the set of a Swedish-Belgian film, surrounded by people, places and a language different from my own, I feel their meaning.”

He said that cinema finds its way to the heart.

“A look, a silence, a moment of tenderness!! These need no translation. They remind us that, beneath all our facial differences, we recognise the same hopes, fears and love,” Anupam added.

The veteran star expressed gratitude for being a part of the “tender” film.

“I feel deeply grateful to be part of a beautiful and tender #OutOfFashion, and I’m thoroughly enjoying a role that has touched me. God has been kind to give me the chance, even after all these years, to step into new worlds and discover something new in myself,” he wrote.

The actor added: “It is a joy to work with brilliant Jens Jonsson, an award-winning director, and with our wonderful producers, Julia Gebauer and Siri Hjorton Wagner. And a special thank you to Multi Talented Sunil Munshi, the film’s writer and actor for creating this personal story and bringing us all together, along with the lovely Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars and Krista Kosonen.”

“Every film is a new beginning. This one has already reminded me that, when a story comes from the heart, cinema truly speaks every language. THIS A SPECIAL ONE! Jai Ho! #OutOfFashion #WhoIsArmandKaiser @sicfilmsweden @sirihjortonwagner,” Anupam concluded.

--IANS

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