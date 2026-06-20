Anup Soni shares ‘precious memory’ of working with late Irrfan Khan in 1996 TV show ‘Tere Mere Sapne’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor and television host Anup Soni took a trip down memory lane on Friday, as he shared a throwback clip featuring the late Irrfan Khan from the 1996 television show ‘Tere Mere Sapne’.

Posting the video as part of his #FlashbackFriday series, Anup remembered the incredible experience of sharing screen space the legendary Irrfan Khan.

Sharing the clip on his social media account, Anup wrote, “Some memories become more precious with time. This scene is from a TV show Tere Mere Sapne, produced and directed by Ashok Pandit Ji, where I had the good fortune of sharing screen space with Irrfan Bhai. A senior from the National School of Drama, an extraordinary actor, and a wonderfully grounded human being.”

He further added, “As actors, we learn from every good co-actor we work with. Working with Irrfan Bhai was one of those experiences that stays with you forever. Looking back at this scene today with warmth, admiration, and gratitude.”

The video features a young Anup Soni and Irrfan Khan in an intense scene from the show ‘Tere Mere Sapne’.

For the uninitiated, the show first aired on TV in 1996 till 1997. Along with Irrfan Khan and Anup Soni, the show also starred Aruna Irani and Kiran Juneja and was directed by ace filmmaker Ashok Pandit.

Talking about Irrfan Khan, the actor continues to remain one of India's most respected actors. For the uninitiated, Irrfan was an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and had been a ladtyod many TV shows in the early 90s.

After almost a decade of struggle in the industry, Irrfan finally gained the much deserved recognition and mainstream fame with his movie Maqbool in 2003. The movie was director Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Irrfan delivered many unforgettable performances in films such as Haasil, ‘Maqbool’, ‘Life in a... Metro’, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Talvar’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Piku’, ‘Angrezi Medium’ and also international projects including ‘The Namesake’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Jurassic World’.

Much before becoming a global star, Irrfan was a familiar face on Indian television.

He had appeared in popular shows such as ‘Chanakya’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Chandrakanta’ and ‘Tere Mere Sapne’.

Talking about Anup Soni, the actor is widely known for hosting the long-running crime-based television show ‘Crime Patrol’. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades. The actor is also an alumni of NSD.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

–IANS

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