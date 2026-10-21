Anup Soni reveals his deep connection with his mother tongue Punjabi

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni has opened up about his deep connection with his mother tongue, Punjabi, saying the language holds a special place in his heart.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor took to social media to share a glimpse of this lesser-known side of himself as he lent his voice to a beautiful piece of Punjabi poetry penned by his family friend, Neeta Bakshi Khurana. Sharing the video, Anup wrote, “There is a side of me that not many know, Punjabi is my mother tongue, a language that holds a special place in my heart.”

He further shared that when Neeta shared the poem with him, he felt like giving her words a voice. “When our family friend, Neeta Bakshi Khurana, shared this beautiful poetry with me, I felt like giving her words a voice. Here’s my little attempt. Hope you like it!” he added. Through the heartfelt recitation, Anup expressed his affection for the language and highlighted his personal connection with Punjabi.

In the video, Anup Soni is seen showcasing his love for poetry as he narrates a beautiful poem in Punjabi. Born and raised in Ludhiana, Punjab, Anup Soni shares a deep personal and cultural bond with his home state. The actor has often expressed his affection for Punjabi culture, including its language, food, and cinema.

Anup made his debut in Punjabi cinema with the 2004 period drama “Des Hoyaa Pardes,” which also featured Gurdas Maan and Juhi Chawla. Directed by Manoj Punj, the Punjabi drama set against the backdrop of political turmoil and insurgency in Punjab, narrated the story of a young Punjabi man navigating the challenging circumstances of the period. Anup Soni played a supporting role in the film.

Anup, known for his work across television and films, has been part of several popular projects during his career. He is best known for hosting the long-running crime-based television show “Crime Patrol.”

Anup Soni was recently seen playing Inspector Khurana in the thriller series “Shaque: Trust No One.” He also appeared in the 2026 feature film “The Vvaan.”

--IANS

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