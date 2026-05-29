Anup Soni recalls lock-up scene in ‘Gangaajal’, says was shot on steadicam in a single take

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni, who played Inspector Neelkanth Tiwari in the 2003 crime drama “Gangaajal”, has reminisced about how a “lock-up” scene from the film was shot on steadicam in a single take.

Anup shared a scene from Prakash Jha’s film on Instagram and wrote: “Friday Flashback to one of the most intense scenes I have shot…from Gangaajal.”

“Directed by the brilliant Prakash Jha sir, the film explored power, politics and the blurred line between justice and revenge with rare realism. Wonderful experience working alongside Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh and such powerful actors like Yashpal Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Chetan Pandit, Mohan Joshi, Ayub Khan , Akhilender Mishra and Mohan Agashe,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor added: “This particular lock-up sequence was shot on steadicam in a single take, raw, tense and full of nervous energy. Moments like these remind you why some films stay with people for years. Grateful to have been a part of this cult film. #fridayflashback #hindicinema #cultcinema”

“Gangaajal: The Holy Weapon” stars Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mohan Joshi, Yashpal Sharma and Ayub Khan among many others.

It revolves around the Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, who takes charge of the fictitious district of Tejpur, Bihar, known for its high crime rate and organised crime carried out by dons Sadhu Yadav and Sunder Yadav.

Due to the local police's slow response to crimes, residents of the district resort to pouring acid in the eyes of the criminals as an instrument for extrajudicial justice.

Anup began his career with roles in television serials such as Sea Hawks and Saaya. He then took a break from television to work in cinema and appeared in the 2003 films Kharaashein: Scars From Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe and Hathyar.

In 2004, he appeared in Ashoke Pandit's film Sheen. But he returned to television to work in CID: Special Bureau. Anup continues working both in films and television, and he previously worked in the serial Crime Patrol.

Anup was also seen in a cameo appearance in the film The Great Shamsuddin Family directed by Anusha Rizvi. It stars an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal and Purab Kohli.

--IANS

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