Anubhav Sinha takes indirect dig at directors, says they are being ‘ruthlessly stripped’ of their craft

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has taken an indirect dig at film directors, saying that in today’s times they are being “ruthlessly stripped” of the most vital element of their craft.

In his latest post on Instagram, he highlighted the growing challenges within the industry and emphasized the importance of “belief” in cinema. While praising Imtiaz Ali’s latest work, “Main Vaapas Aaunga,” Anubhav Sinha remarked that in times when film directors are, for various reasons, getting “ruthlessly stripped” of the most essential element of their craft, Imtiaz continues to stand out.

He added that every frame of “Main Vaapas Aaunga” reflects a strong sense of belief and artistic integrity, making it a rare example of true cinematic expression. Sinha shared a poster of the film and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Imtiaz, my friend, So so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when Film Directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped off the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!.”

“It shatters every syntax of the feeble trade myth of what the audience likes and wants and stands firm on its sheer soul. Soul so mighty so and yet so vulnerable and endearing. Such a powerful love story between the story teller and his country. Dear audience, This is probably the film you have been waiting and wanting to see in the theaters with your family. Zindabad Dost."

Last year, Anubhav Sinha took a sharp dig at modern filmmakers and said that the idea “commercial films have no moral responsibility” was the industry’s biggest lie. He criticized today’s commercial films for objectifying women and making cheap jokes. He also said that earlier films focused more on values and basic respect.

On a related note, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on 12th June.

Imtiaz Ali recently spoke about his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in the film “Main Vaapas Aaunga.” The makers have released the special song Kya Kamaal Hai, which will be featured during the end credits of the film.

In a statement, he shared that the project carries emotional depth and reflects a sense of solidarity with those who experienced the historical upheaval. Imtiaz Ali stated, “This special collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh is our expression of solidarity with those affected by such tragedies. Partition, which forms the basis of Main Vaapas Aaunga, forced millions to leave home, and that reality continues in many parts of the world today. We would like to present Kya Kamaal Hai as a balm to heal ourselves in the present world.”

--IANS

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