Anu Malik to Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa: You both bring out the best in me

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik has heaped praise on comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa for bringing “out the best” in him.

Anu shared a clip of himself with Bharti and Haarsh from their podcast. In the clip, he is seen making a spontaneous song for their younger son Kaju.

He wrote: “Harsh and Bharti, you both truly bring out the best in me. From an instantly composed song to the conversations we shared, I thoroughly enjoyed every moment with you both.”

“And Bharti, your infectious laughter at the end of my impromptu song was so honest and heartfelt...it made the moment even more special. Thank you both for such a wonderful time. Truly enjoyed talking to you both!” he added.

Talking about Anu Malik, he is known for some of his songs, including "Woh Ladki Jo"," Hum Toh Deewane" from the film Baadshah, "Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha" from the film Main Hoon Na, Taal Pe Jab" and "Mere Humsafar" from the film Refugee, "Eli Re Eli" from Yaadein and "Baazigar O Baazigar" from the film Baazigar.

Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. In April 2022, the couple had their first child, a boy named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya. They had their second child, again a boy in December 2025 and named him Yashveer.

Bharti was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She then appeared as a contestant on Comedy Circus.

She acted in the TV series Pyaar Mein Twist and later appeared as a contestant on the 2012 celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. In 2012, she hosted the television show Sau Saal Cinema Ke.

She hosted seasons 5 through 7 of India's Got Talent. In 2017, she participated in Nach Baliye 8 alongside Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and finished in sixth place. In 2018, she appeared as a guest on the reality shows Dance Deewane and Bigg Boss 12.

In the same year, she returned to host India's Got Talent 8, and appeared on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. She had participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Bharti hosted India's Best Dancer and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and emerged as the fourth runner-up. In 2022, she hosted the show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. She is currently hosting Laughter Chef.

--IANS

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