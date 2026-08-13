Anu Malik recalls working with Kumar Sanu in 90s, says ‘entire atmosphere would change whenever he’d enter studio

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik recently opened up about his memorable recording sessions with legendary singer Kumar Sanu in the 90s era of Bollywood.

He recalled how the entire atmosphere inside the studio would change whenever the ace singer walked in. The composer shared the anecdote on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 5.

As contestants Ritesh and Prateek delivered a power-packed performance on ‘India Wala Dance’, Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu reminisced about their musical association and the memorable recording sessions they shared during the 1990s.

When host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked the two music veterans what usually happened inside the studio during their recording sessions, Anu Malik recalled the special atmosphere Kumar Sanu would create.

Anu Malik said, “Humne bohot kaam kiya hain aur 90s ka poora daur dekha hain. Jab Sanu studio aate the, toh poora mahol hi badal jaata tha.” (We worked together a lot and witnessed the entire era of the 90s. Whenever Sanu would enter the studio, the entire atmosphere would change)

He further added, “Sabse pehle, joh gaana record hona tha, woh kabhi sunata hi nahi tha. For example, 'Sambhala Hai Maine Bahot Apne Dil Ko', yeh gaane ke unhone lyrics likh liye aur mujhe dekh ke soch rahe the, ‘Pata nahi yaar, shayad achha hi hoga, ab Anu ji ne banaya hain toh achha hi hoga.’”

(First of all, he would never listen to the song that was to be recorded. For example, for ‘Sambhala Hai Maine Bahot Apne Dil Ko’, he had learned the lyrics and would look at me thinking, ‘I don't know, maybe it will be good. Anu ji has composed it, so it must be good.’)

Anu Malik added that he would make Sanu rehearse the entire song before asking him for his opinion.

“Maine unhe poora gaana rehearse karwaya, unhone kar bhi liya, aur jab maine poocha ki gaana kaisa laga, toh bole, ‘Arey Dada, agar aapne banaya hai toh kamaal hi hoga.’”

(I made him rehearse the entire song, and he did it. When I asked him how he liked the song, he said, ‘Oh Dada, if you have composed it, it must be amazing.’)

The composer also expressed his desire to collaborate with Sanu again.

“Yeh mera saubhagya hoga ki main phir se Kumar Sanu ke liye gaana banaunga. Kyunki woh itne lajawab singer hain ki jab bhi aate hain, agar gaana chaar chaand ka hota hai toh usme barah chaand laga ke jaate hain. Yeh woh awaaz hain joh hamesha zinda rahegi, aur hum jald hi saath kaam karenge yeh mera vada hain.” (It will be my good fortune to compose a song for Kumar Sanu again. He is such a phenomenal singer that whenever he comes in, if a song already has four moons, he adds twelve more to it. His is a voice that will live forever, and I promise that we will work together again soon)

For the uninitiated, Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu have collaborated on a lot many memorable songs.

Their association includes tracks such as “Sambhala Hai Maine” from Naraaz, “Bheegi Bheegi Teri Zulfein” from Khilaaf, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen” from Baazigar and “Tu Shayar Hai” from Saajan amongst many others.

–IANS

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