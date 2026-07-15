July 15, 2026 12:53 PM हिंदी

Anu Malik celebrates 31 years of 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum', says Suniel Shetty, Sonali Bendre 'brought life'

Anu Malik celebrates 31 years of 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum', says Suniel Shetty, Sonali Bendre 'brought life'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Music composer and singer Anu Malik celebrated 31 years of the evergreen romantic track 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum' on July 15.

The actor stated that actors Suniel Shetty and Sonali Bendre who featured in the iconic song, ‘brought the song to life with their effortless charm and grace.’

Sharing a video from the song on his social media account, Anu wrote, "31 years to this beautiful memory... It still feels like yesterday. Time flies, but some songs never lose their magic."

He added, "Suniel Shetty and Sonali Bendre brought this song to life with such effortless charm and grace, taking it to another level. I'm so grateful to have been a part of creating this music."

Expressing gratitude to music lovers, the composer said, "A heartfelt thank you to the audience for showering this song with so much love over the years. Your support has kept it alive across generations, and for that, I'll always be grateful."

Talking about the song, 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, Tujhe Dil Mein Chhupa Loonga', featured in the 1995 romantic thriller 'Takkar'.

The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, and the melody went on to become one of the biggest chartbusters of the decade.

Released on July 14, 1995, 'Takkar' was directed by Bharat Rangachary and starred Suniel Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah, Shafi Inamdar, Mohan Joshi, Rakesh Bedi and Kader Khan.

Talking about Anu Malik, he has been a part of the Indian music industry for over four decades.

Touted as one of Bollywood's most prolific composers, he has delivered many memorable soundtracks for films including 'Baazigar', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Border', 'Judwaa', 'Soldier', 'Refugee', 'Josh', 'Fiza', 'Murder', 'No Entry', 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Ishq Vishk'.

Apart from composing, he has also lent his voice to popular tracks such as 'Gori Gori', 'Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho', 'Oonchi Hai Building',, 'Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast' and many other songs.

He also served as a judge on multiple seasons of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'.

–IANS

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