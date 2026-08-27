Anshuman Jha reveals one lesson from late Asha Bhosle that will stay with him forever

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Asha Bhosle’s last recorded film track will feature in the upcoming drama-comedy "Om Ka Hari", actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha reminisced about the late legendary singer and revealed that one lesson from her that will stay with him forever.

Anshuman told IANS: "One lesson from Asha Ji that will forever stay with me - She came to record, re-record and re-re-record the song three times until she felt she had got it right—once before we shot the film, and twice after, because she loved the footage which we showed her and wanted to revisit the song.”

He added: “Her quest to emotionally nail every note, and her warmth, will stay with me forever. She had seen the Lakadbaggha trailer and told me, ‘Iska bahut ashirwad milega tumhe.’ I also had the good fortune of discussing one of my heroes Kishore Da with her.”

Anshuman said that he had promised her an old-school music launch for the "Om Ka Hari" album.

“Where she would sing the song live, and she was incredibly excited about it. That is a regret I will live with. But time has its own rules.”

Titled “Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan,” the song is a heartfelt homage to life itself, celebrating the joy of living, the beauty of love and the importance of expressing what we feel while we can. The song was recorded in late 2023 when the singer was 90+ years old.

The song will be launched on September 8, Asha Bhosle’s birth anniversary. Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari is a father-son relationship drama-comedy starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur in principal roles.

At its heart, the film explores the generational divide between two stubborn men and deals with the quintessential conflict older than time - father Vs Son. It is a story about love, conflict, family and, ultimately, the courage to say what often remains unsaid.

--IANS

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