Anshula Kapoor says all she 'wanted on her wedding day was her mom': Just wanted one of her hugs

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Newlywed Anshula Kapoor turned emotional as she opened up about missing her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, during the biggest and most special day of her life, at her wedding.

Sharing a heartfelt video on her social media account, Anshula, who seemed emotional, reflected on how wedding planning unexpectedly became a reminder of her mother's absence.

In the video, she shared a few moments featuring her mother's pictures and her own wedding moments, and said, "This is me and this is my mom. This picture was taken on my fourth birthday and over the years it has somehow become the picture I always come back to whenever I need to feel close to her.

"I thought wedding planning would mostly be about flowers, outfits and guest lists.

She added, "I didn't expect it to be filled with moments where all I wanted was my mom. I wanted to ask her questions, I wanted to see her face when she saw me as a bride. Mostly though, I just wanted one of her hugs.

Anshula revealed how she carried her mother's essence and fragrance in a customised perfume while on her bachelorrate celebration in Seoul, Korea.

"She gave the kind of hugs that made everything feel okay. So, on my bachelorette in Seoul, I did something I'll treasure forever. I tried to turn this memory into a scent because on my wedding day, there was always going to be that one hug missing.

"I wore this perfume hoping that I'd feel like she was still there beside me and this is the closest I'll get to having her there."

Alongside the emotional video, Anshula also shared a lengthy note that read, "People say scent is the strongest trigger for memory. So before my wedding, I wondered...Could a fragrance hold a feeling? Could it remind me of a hug? Could it make me feel close to someone I missed? I don't remember every little detail anymore. But I remember how safe I felt in Maa's arms. I remember the comfort of her hugs, and being close enough to catch the faintest trace of her perfume.”

She added, “So on my bachelorette trip to Seoul, I tried to recreate what I remembered Maa smelled like. And on my wedding day, just before I walked out as a bride, I sprayed it on. For a moment, it felt like I was wrapped in one of her hugs again."

For the uninitiated, Anshula recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

Anshula is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona passed away on March 25, 2012 at the age of 48, after battling cancer. Her demise came just weeks before the release of Arjun Kapoor's debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.

–IANS

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