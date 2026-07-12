Anshula Kapoor lauds Himesh Reshammiya for his ‘infectious energy’, stellar performance at her wedding ceremony

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar, has shared glimpses from her intimate wedding ceremony.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the ceremony, and gave a shoutout to music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

She penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Proof that the best parties are the ones you never want to end!! Because when @realhimesh gets the party started with his unmatched voice & infectious energy, you know it’s going to be an unforgettable evening. Thank you sir”.

“We dressed up, celebrated a little too hard, danced a little too much and held on to the people we love a little longer! I’d say a pretty perfect first evening as husband and wife”, she added.

The pictures also show her brother Arjun Kapoor, her father Boney Kapoor, actor Anil Kapoor, and actor Ranveer Singh.

Earlier, the Hindi film industry formed a bee-line to bless the newly-wed couple. Actor Jackie Shroff brought the brightest smile as he walked-in with a plant. The actor was dressed in a black bandh gala suit. Anshula Kapoor’s reaction was fully worth the present that she received from the actor.

Anshula’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal as she dazzled in a shimmering lavender-gold saree and paired with statement diamond jewellery.

Their father Boney Kapoor, who was earlier seen in a red suit, switched to a crisp white suit for the reception. He returned to the photo area and smiled as he posed for the paparazzi once again.

Prior to this, Anshula shared the emotional story behind her bridal ensemble, revealing how she kept her late mother close to her on her most important day. The bride mentioned that the one thing she was certain about carrying on her wedding day was her late mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula shared a series of stunning bridal portraits from her wedding festivities. The pictures show her as the bride dressed in an elegant antique rose lehenga, accessorised with layered emerald and pearl jewellery. Her mother's heritage dupatta featuring heirloom gold tissue and zardozi dupatta was seen draped over her outfit

--IANS

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