July 07, 2026 2:32 PM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor carries her late mom's 42-year-old dupatta as a bride: 'Everything else was built around it'

Anshula Kapoor carries her late mom's 42-year-old dupatta as a bride: 'Everything else was built around it'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Social media influencer and bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared the emotional story behind her bridal ensemble, revealing how she kept her late mother close to her on her most important day.

The bride mentioned that the one thing she was certain about carrying on her wedding day was her late mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula shared a series of stunning bridal portraits from her wedding festivities. The pictures show her as the bride dressed in an elegant antique rose lehenga, accessorised with layered emerald and pearl jewellery.

Her mother's heritage dupatta featuring heirloom gold tissue and zardozi dupatta was seen draped over her outfit.

She sported another bandhani ghar chola dupatta as tribute to the family she has married into.

Sharing the significance behind her bridal look, Anshula wrote, "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride - my mom’s 42-year-old gold tissue & zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first.”

She added, “Together with @taruntahiliani, and with the incredible vision of @mohitrai and @ruchikrishnastyles, every detail was imagined around the heirloom that meant the most to me. A bridal ensemble that brought together crafts from across India: intricate Kashida embroidery layered with rich zari work, a bandhini ghar chola dupatta as a nod to the family I am marrying into, all in a palette of antique rose, blush and muted gold, finished with delicate Phulkari borders as a tribute to my Punjabi roots. Thank you, Tarun, for bringing this vision to life and creating a bridal ensemble that felt timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me."

For the uninitiated, Anshula is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona passed away on March 25, 2012, after battling cancer, just days before the release of ‘Ishaqzaade’, which marked Arjun Kapoor's Bollywood debut.

Talking about Anshula, she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Mumbai.

–IANS

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