Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava to bring a ‘womantic comedy’ twist with ‘Nakhrewaalii’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava are set to bring a fresh twist to the romantic comedy genre with their upcoming film ‘Nakhrewaalii.’

Promising a blend of romance and humour, the film introduces the concept of a ‘womantic comedy,' offering a different perspective on love and relationships. The film’s quirky poster offers a glimpse into its fun-filled world with the line, “Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Mein Majnu Ko Bhi Laila Banna Padta Hai.” The line hints at a playful twist in which traditional roles in relationships are reversed, offering a fresh take on love and gender roles. The film also explores social issues such as women’s safety and the traditional beliefs and expectations that shape relationships.

The newly unveiled poster offers a glimpse of the film’s overall tone, while the trailer is expected to provide more details about the characters, story and its approach to these themes.

Directed by debutant Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film brings a ‘womantic comedy’ twist to the genre. It combines humour and emotions while exploring modern relationships and gender equality.

Produced by Jio Studios and colored yellow, led by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, “Nakhrewaalii” is slated to release in cinemas on 30th October 2026.

Back in 2023, production house Jio Studios shared a short teaser of the film with the caption, “Anokhi kahaani ki anokhi taiyyari! Aane wali hai #Nakhrewaalii ki baari Introducing our newest heartthrob @anshduggal Filming Begins Now! Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai Present A Colour Yellow Productions.”

Speaking about his debut film, Ansh Duggal had earlier said in a statement that he was thrilled to begin his acting journey with Anand L. Rai and director Rahul Shanklya. He described the opportunity as a dream come true and said he was looking forward to the journey with gratitude and enthusiasm.

--IANS

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