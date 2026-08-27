August 27, 2026 10:18 AM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway pays tribute to Dolly Parton with candle-lit memory

Anne Hathaway pays tribute to Dolly Parton with candle-lit memory

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway paid a heartfelt tribute to the late country music legend Dolly Parton, sharing a memory involving a candle she had received more than two years ago and urging fans to honour the late icon by donating to her Imagination Library.

Hathaway took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of the candle, which had a picture of Parton on the cover.

“This is not a photo from yesterday: this is from July 29th, 2026 when I charged full moon/Jupiter water and felt moved to finally light the Dolly candle that precious Maisy Stella had given me… over two years ago,” she wrote as the caption.

She added: “It could be a coincidence, but given how Dolly’s magic was truly out of this world, it feels very special to me. Now let’s all double down on rhinestones, radiance and reading: please consider donating to the @imaginationlibrary in memory of our Beloved Queen Dolly.”

Dubbed the "Queen of Country", Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

She was one of the most honored country performers in history, earning eleven Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

With more than 100 million records sold, Parton is among the best-selling music artists of all time.

News of Parton’s passing was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security on Instagram. The video was shared on the late singer’s page.

Beyond music, Dolly Parton has enjoyed a successful career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur. She is also widely admired for her philanthropy. Her combination of talent, humour, business success and generosity has made her an enduring cultural icon.

--IANS

dc/

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