August 11, 2026 12:08 AM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway opens up on her ‘real bonds’ that she developed while filming ‘The End of Oak Street’

Anne Hathaway opens up on her ‘real bonds’ that she developed while filming ‘The End of Oak Street’

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Anne Hathaway, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘The End of Oak Street’, has shared that she was uplifted by her fellow actors while working on the film.

The film's cast and crew recently came together for its Los Angeles premiere. Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway joined her co-stars and the team behind the film for the special occasion.

The actress reflected on her experience working on the film, and opened up about the unique bond shared by the cast, describing it as a first-of-its-kind experience for her and revealing how the intense process of running, screaming, and being chased by imaginary dinosaurs brought the ensemble even closer together.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere, the actress shared, “There's a lot going on. I'm having a lot of fun. Thankfully, you know, two of the movies have done unbelievably well, and one movie was very well respected. And now we've got this one, which is just so much fun. And it's such a great time at the movies. It's a family horror movie, which I've never had the opportunity to be a part of. So, I'm excited. We had a very, very real bond on this movie. You know how it's hot right now? It was hot like this there. And we were running and screaming and being chased by imaginary dinosaurs”.

She further mentioned, “And when you're doing work like that, you just hope the people you're doing it with make you laugh. And they were all the sweetest people, best senses of humor. Everybody took care of everybody else. I remember looking up and being like, we need some electrolytes. And Maisy was like, maybe. The point where we all just looked out for each other”.

The film also stars Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. It is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, produced by A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures, the film is helmed by David Robert Mitchell. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in Cinemas and IMAX in India on August 14, 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

--IANS

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