August 11, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

Taliban have methodically turned Afghanistan into prison for information, says media watchdog

Taliban have methodically turned Afghanistan into prison for information, says media watchdog (File image)

Kabul, Aug 10 (IANS) Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Monday that the Taliban has turned Afghanistan into a prison for information in the past five years, with each new directive further shrinking the space for journalists and independent media.

Since seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has issued more than 20 national directives and several provincial decrees aimed at dismantling press freedom in the country, a statement released by RSF mentioned asserting that.the decrees, directives and orders communicated verbally by the Taliban have stifled the media landscape in Afghanistan.

"Journalism is increasingly throttled as criticism of the regime is forbidden, women face sweeping restrictions, political debate has been silenced, and broadcasting images of living beings is banned. Reporters Without Borders calls for an end to this crackdown," read the statement.

The RSF said another line was crossed in January 2026 as the Taliban secretly adopted a Code of Criminal Procedure for the courts, the text of which emerged due to a leak. Although the code does not mention the press, however, it offers no protection for media professionals and does not exempt them from the code, leaving them exposed to legal threats and severe penalties, including imprisonment.

The new code provides for prison terms and flogging for insulting Taliban leadership, effectively criminalising any criticism of the authorities. The new code also punishes contact with opponents of the government.

"In five years, the Taliban have methodically turned Afghanistan into a prison for information. Every new directive further shrinks the space for journalists and independent media. The ban on criticism is now written into law, formally codifying censorship. Women journalists have been all but erased, debate has been silenced, and every independent voice is prosecuted. By criminalising media professionals, the de facto authorities are seeking absolute control over the flow of information," said Celia Mercier, head of RSF South Asia Desk.

She added that RSF calls for the repeal of every provision that restricts press freedom in Afghanistan. She noted that hundreds of Afghan journalists have been forced to flee the country to escape repression in Afghanistan, save their lives, and continue their work. She urged host countries to recognise the scale of this crackdown and the danger that deportation or forced return poses to these media professionals.

--IANS

akl/as

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