August 11, 2026 12:07 AM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn opens up on importance of ‘Crime Patrol’ in making a vigilant society

Ajay Devgn opens up on importance of ‘Crime Patrol’ in making a vigilant society

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to host the upcoming seasons of the reality show ‘Crime Patrol’, has said that the show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers thereby making the society more vigilant.

On Monday, the makers of the show unveiled a special promo for the show featuring Ajay, as he promises to bring stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation.

The actor communicates directly with viewers in the promo, and urges them not to be consumed by fear and with the realities of today but to exercise more caution, he also promises to be a guide to them through this journey, assuring them, “Main rahunga aapke saath”.

Talking about the show, Ajay Devgn said “Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust”.

“As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear”, he added.

Ajay Devgn’s commanding on-screen presence and resolute voice will take viewers through stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation.

‘Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season’ is set to premiere on August 31, 2026 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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