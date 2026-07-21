July 21, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway on recent success: This is very fun, extremely surreal

Anne Hathaway on recent success: This is very fun, extremely surreal

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who is on track to release five movies in 2026, is thrilled that she's still so active at this stage of her career.

The Hollywood star, who is currently pregnant with her third child, told people.com: "I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal."

Hathaway stars in The Odyssey, the new Sir Christopher Nolan-directed fantasy film, alongside the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

The Oscar-winning actress is conscious that success "doesn’t last forever,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often, and certainly doesn’t last forever."

Hathaway recently starred in Mother Mary, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, while The End of Oak Street and Verity are slated for release later this year.

She said that she's keen to embrace opportunities while they are still coming her way.

She said: "I’m just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I’m going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water — that’ll be that moment."

Meanwhile, Anne previously explained that her performance in Mother Mary was inspired by Jessica Chastain.

The actress performed a spooky dance routine in the psychological drama-thriller film, and Hathaway revealed that Jessica, her showbiz pal, inspired her dance in the movie.

The actress claimed that the key to her performance was mastering the art of looking "possessed" while dancing.

Hathaway, whose previous film credits include The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, and Les Miserables, said: "It’s not just about the performance, it's about looking like something else is coming through, that you are actually possessed by something."

--IANS

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