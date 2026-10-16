October 16, 2026 11:43 AM हिंदी

Anna Faris talks about sobriety after Chuck Lorre's memoir comments about her exit from ‘Mom’

Anna Faris’ talks about sobriety after Chuck Lorre's memoir comments about her exit from ‘Mom’

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) After creator Chuck Lorre spoke about his initial hesitation about casting her as Christy Plunkett, in the TV series “Mom” in his new memoir, Anna Faris has addressed the comments stating that claims were “painful” and “unexpected”. The actress went on to also share a personal milestone about her sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, Faris addressed Lorre’s comments and wrote: “Yikes. Yes, I read a few things. I really didn't see that coming. Of course it hurts.”

She said she took up the job and never took a day of it for granted.

“Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted. I'm proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years,” Faris said.

Mom is an American television sitcom created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker that aired for eight seasons. Set in Napa, California, it follows dysfunctional mother/daughter duo Bonnie and Christy Plunkett, who, after having been estranged for years while both struggled with addiction, attempt to pull their lives together by trying to stay sober.

It also stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, Sadie Calvano, Blake Garrett Rosenthal, Matt Jones, French Stewart and Kristen Johnston in supporting roles.

Lorre also spoke about her being sober.

“I've been sober for a year and a half. I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it. Now I'm healthy, I'm working, and I'm happier than I've been in a long time. If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that's useful. It gets better. I'm proof.”

Talking about Faris, she rose to prominence for her comedic roles, particularly the lead part of Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie films.

--IANS

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