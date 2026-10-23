October 23, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

Anna Ben-starrer ‘Coimbatore Mappillaii’ to hit screens worldwide on December 24

Anna Ben-starrer ‘Coimbatore Mappillaii’ to hit screens worldwide on December 24(Photo: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of director Kishore Rajkumar's eagerly awaited romantic comedy, 'Coimbatore Mappillaii', featuring actors Anna Ben and Kishore Rajkumar in the lead, on Friday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on December 24 this year.

Noise and Grains, known for producing some of the grandest and most successful cultural events in the Indian entertainment space, has ventured into film production with 'Coimbatore Mappillaii'.

The film, which is set to hit theatres across the world on December 24, is to be released in Tamil Nadu by AGS Cinemas.

The film features an ensemble cast in prominent roles, including K. S. Ravikumar, Ponvannan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Sithappu Saravanan, Vinodhini Vaidhyanathan, Lollu Sabha Manohar, CWC Monisha Blessy, WhatsApp Mani, and Nakkalites Ranjith.

Speaking about the film, director and lead actor Kishore Rajkumar said, “We completed the shooting of 'Coimbatore Mappillaii' in just 29 days. While many films have portrayed overweight people in comic roles, this film features a character with a heavier build as the protagonist. I am happy to have played that role myself. The film has been crafted to appeal to audiences from all walks of life and to be enjoyed by families together. From beginning to end, the film will deliver nonstop laughter and entertainment.”

He added: "This is a story filled with romance and humour. The screenplay is crafted to deliver a complete feel-good experience to the audience. This lively film revolves around compatibility in relationships and places strong emphasis on the female lead. I am happy about working with the incredibly talented Anna Ben. I sincerely thank Noise and Grains for giving me this opportunity."

The film’s cinematography and co-writing responsibilities have been handled by Praveen Balu, while editing is by Ram Pandian. Both of them had earlier collaborated with Kishore Rajkumar on 'Naai Sekar', where actor Sathish played the protagonist.

Choreography is by Brindha Master and Art direction has been handled by Sri Sasikumar K. Costumes in the film have been designed by Kiruthikha Sekar.

--IANS

mkr/

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