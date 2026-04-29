Ankita Lokhande shares throwback featuring late SSR, says she misses her ‘baby Scotch’

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she shared a heartfelt video remembering her beloved pet Labrador, Scotch.

The video clip shared by Ankita, seems to be throwback interview from the sets of her iconic show Pavitra Rishta, where she had introduced her then-new pet, a puppy named Scotch, whom she had recently brought home.

The clip also features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sitting beside her.

In the video, Ankita is seen fondly talking about her new baby Scotch and even jokingly saying that she had brought home someone “even more special” than Sushant’s character Manav, referring to her pet.

Over the years, Ankita has been a devoted pet parent and is known for her love for animals.

Apart from Scotch, she also has pets named Hachtie who earlier frequently featured on her social media account.

Scotch, in particular, held a special place in her life and was also close with Sushant Singh Rajput during the time Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship.

Ankita, back then would share many videos of both Scotch and Sushant having a ball of a time together.

Currently, Ankita is a pet parent to a Persian cat whom she fondly calls as Mau Lokhande Jain.

The actress' husband Vicky Jain is equally close to the fur baby.

Talking about Pavitra Rishta, the show that starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, remains one of Indian television’s most loved shows.

Ankita essayed the role of a simple girl Archana and Sushant Singh Rajput played the character of Manav.

Their on-screen pairing was a superhit back then and is considered to be one of the most loved paintings till date.

–IANS

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