Ankita Lokhande recalls being in class 11 when ‘Devdas’ released, calls it ‘part of my dream’

Mumbai, August 11 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recently took a trip down memory lane as she recreated the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas by enacting the iconic song ‘Bairi Piya’.

Dressed in a traditional red saree and channeling the essence of the song, the actress shared a video of herself performing to the track on her social media account.

Alongside the video, Ankita opened up about the dreams she had as a teenager and how her journey eventually brought her to Mumbai and into the world of acting.

Recalling the release of Devdas in 2002, she wrote that she was in Class 11 at the time and was “only dreaming and trying to convince” herself that she would one day come to Mumbai and become a heroine.

“Can I go back to 2000 when Devdas was released and i clearly remember I was in 11th standard and only dreaming and trying to convince I was dreaming of coming to Mumbai and becoming a heroine. That little girl had no idea where life would take her, but today, looking back, my heart is filled with gratitude. Some films don’t just stay with you—they become a part of your dreams and your journey. Forever and always a fan. #devdas,” wrote Ankita.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande, the actress marked her career in the entertainment industry with Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and made her debut on TV with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta in 2009. She played the role of a simple middle class girl, Archana Deshmukh.

The show ran until 2014, and Ankita's performance as Archana went on to become one of the defining roles of her television career.

After establishing herself on television, Ankita eventually made the transition to films. She made her Bollywood debut as Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which released in 2019. She subsequently appeared in Baaghi 3 and later featured in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

She has also explored reality television, participating in shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss 17.

–IANS

rd/