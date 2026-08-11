Sawan Shivratri: Thousands gather at Shiva temples, offer prayers with 'Har Har Mahadev' chants

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Devotees across the country thronged temples dedicated to Lord Shiva on Tuesday to offer prayers, perform Jalabhishek and seek the blessings of the deity on the sacred occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

On the auspicious day, devotees observed fasts, visited Shiva temples and offered various items, including milk, water, belpatra and flowers, to the Shivling as part of their prayers and religious rituals.

A large number of Kanwariyas also concluded their pilgrimage on Sawan Shivratri and offered the sacred Ganga water they had carried during their Kanwar Yatra to Lord Shiva.

Every Shiva devotee eagerly awaits Sawan Shivratri, as it is considered a special day to perform abhishek and express deep reverence to Lord Shiva. Regarded as the second most important festival dedicated to Lord Shiva after Maha Shivratri, this occasion holds immense spiritual significance.

Although the entire month of Sawan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Sawan Shivratri holds a unique place in the hearts of devotees, as it is believed that prayers and rituals performed on this day bring spiritual upliftment and fulfil wishes.

The festival was celebrated with great pomp and religious fervour throughout the country. Major Shiva temples across India organised special pujas and darshan for devotees. At these temples, Lord Shiva was ceremoniously anointed with sacred Ganga water.

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, thousands of devotees gathered at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to participate in Mangala Aarti and perform Jalabhishek.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place around the temple and other important areas. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams were deployed, and drones were being used to monitor the situation and maintain security.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee said, "It feels good to be here on the sacred occasion of Shivratri finally. The arrangements are good. We are very happy to be here."

Another devotee said, "I am happy to be here and offer my prayers to Lord Shiva. I will perform Jalabhishek and seek blessings of Bholenath. The administration is also ensuring that we do not face any problems."

In Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, the ancient Veerbhadra Mahadev Temple also witnessed a huge gathering of devotees on the occasion. Devotees performed Jalabhishek using water, milk and Panchamrit, while fruits and bel leaves were offered to Lord Shiva.

The temple premises reverberated with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" as devotees continued their prayers.

"I took a holy dip in River Ganga and then came here to offer my prayers. The arrangements are very nice, and we are not facing any problems in having darshan," a devotee said.

Police personnel and temple officials were deployed to ensure that devotees could have orderly darshan and that adequate security arrangements remained in place throughout the celebrations.

In Haridwar, the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple witnessed another large gathering of Shiva devotees. Devotees offered sacred Ganga water, milk and bel leaves to Lord Shiva while performing the prescribed rituals and seeking blessings on the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

"This temple is considered to be the home of Lord Shiva's in-laws. We come here every year on Maha Shivratri and Sawan Shivratri to offer our prayers. It's a great experience," a devotee said.

"In this holy month of Sawan, people should offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. I will also perform jalabhishek here and offer my prayers to Bholenath," another told IANS.

In Delhi, the Jhandewalan Devi Temple also witnessed a large gathering of devotees. Kanwariyas carrying holy Ganga water from Haridwar reached the temple and performed Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva as part of the Shivratri celebrations.

"We came here early in the morning to offer our prayers on this sacred occasion. The atmosphere is very nice, and we are very happy to be here," a devotee told IANS.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad's historic Dudheshwar Nath Math Mahadev Temple witnessed a massive gathering of devotees. Long queues of devotees were seen waiting for darshan and an opportunity to offer prayers.

The temple premises echoed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" as devotees sought Lord Shiva's blessings, prayed for the fulfilment of their wishes and participated in the religious celebrations marking Sawan Shivratri.

--IANS

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