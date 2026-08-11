August 11, 2026 10:51 AM हिंदी

Emraan Hashmi calls reports about playing Mehmood in biopic ‘untrue’

Emraan Hashmi calls reports about playing Mehmood in biopic ‘untrue’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi has dismissed reports suggesting that he will portray legendary comedian-actor Mehmood in an upcoming biopic, calling the reports “untrue”.

A news report started doing the rounds on the internet on Monday about Emraan joining the biopic on legendary music composer R.D. Burman, which Neeraj Pandey is reportedly helming. As per the reports, Emraan would be seen playing Mehmood, a close friend of the late musician.

However, Emraan took to X, formerly called Twitter, to debunk all rumours and wrote: “Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it.”

On the work front, Emraan is gearing up for the release of Awarapan 2, an action thriller film directed by Nitin Kakkar. A sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, it also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Awarapan released in 2007. Mohit Suri directed the action crime film. An uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life, it stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana.

In the film, gangster Shivam Pandit is ordered by his boss Bharat Malik to watch over Reema, Malik's secret Pakistani mistress.

Awarapan was theatrically released on 29 June 2007. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film emerged as a box-office bomb, but later gained cult status, eventually being regarded as one of Hashmi and Suri's best works.

Talking about Emraan, he made his acting debut with the 2003 crime-thriller Footpath. He was then seen in films such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar, Gangster, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, The Dirty Picture, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Ek Thi Daayan.

--IANS

dc/

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