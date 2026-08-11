Jessica Chastain on 15 years of ‘The Help’: Celia Foote is still serving looks, cake, absolutely no chill

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain marked the 15th anniversary of her acclaimed film “The Help” by looking back at her much-loved character Celia Foote, quipping that the Southern socialite is still serving up glamorous looks, cake and no chill.

The Help is a 2011 period drama film written and directed by Tate Taylor, and based on Kathryn Stockett's 2009 novel of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast, including Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, Cicely Tyson, and Sissy Spacek.

Chastain shared a few moments in a video montage on Instagram with the caption: “15 years later and Celia Foote is still serving looks, cake, and absolutely no chill. Happy 15th anniversary to The Help! What a time.”

“The Help” tells the story of a young white woman and aspiring journalist, Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan. The story focuses on her relationship with two black maids, Aibileen Clark and Minny Jackson, during the civil rights movement in 1963 Jackson, Mississippi.

In an attempt to become a legitimate journalist and writer, Skeeter decides to write a book from the point of view of the maids, exposing the racism and discrimination they face as they work for white families. Black domestic workers in 1960s United States were referred to as "the help", hence the eponymous title of the journalistic exposé, the novel, and the film.

The Help was a critical and commercial success and received four Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Davis, and Best Supporting Actress for both Chastain and Spencer, with Spencer winning the award. The film also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Talking about Chastain, the actress is known for primarily starring in projects with feminist theme. She has been feted with honours including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, in addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, two Tony Awards and two British Academy Film Awards.

--IANS

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