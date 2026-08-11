'PSB confluence' to foster collaborative dialogue, exchange best practices: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) With an aim to foster collaborative dialogue and exchange best practices, the government is set to organise the ‘PSB Confluence’ ideation conclave on August 17-18 here.

The two-day event, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, will bring together the leadership of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Public Financial Institutions (PFIs).

Nearly 125 participants, including Chairmen, Managing Directors and Executive Directors of PSBs and PFIs, such as NABARD, EXIM Bank, SIDBI, NHB, IIFCL, IFCI, and NaBFID, will attend the event.

The confluence aims to chart out actionable, time-bound strategies with a strong focus on people-centric outcomes, according to Finance Ministry.

It will also serve as a platform for participating institutions to brainstorm on identified themes , share proven practices, and discuss practical initiatives that can be adopted across the banking ecosystem.

“The themes have been selected for their direct bearing on citizen welfare and inclusive economic development,” the statement added.

The discussions are expected to cover strengthening the resource base available for affordable credit, facilitation of the investment cycle for timely execution of infrastructure projects, development of capability centre ecosystems, strengthening rural value-chain infrastructure to address post-harvest requirements and market linkages, priority sector lending to extend formal credit to underserved segments, and designing banking products to meet the needs of the youth.

The statement further said that these themes have been identified for their potential to translate institutional and policy interventions into measurable, people-centric outcomes.

Deliberations at the conclave will be organised around different thematic tracks, each coordinated by a designated group of institutions.

The thematic tracks will focus on Deposit Mobilisation, Banking for Youth, Supporting the Investment Cycle, supporting Global Capability Centres, Agriculture & Horticulture Value Chain Infrastructure, Re-imagining the Credit Card Business, and Priority Sector Lending, said the statement.

--IANS

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