Big B gets a breather from erratic work schedule as ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ begins

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said the start of the 18th season of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has given him a much-needed break from his intense work schedule that stretched from “7 a.m. to almost 7 a.m. the next day.”

An avid blogger, Amitabh took tto his blog on Tumblr and wrote: “Apologies for this wierd numbering and the missed Blogs ..The work hours and the intensity of work just did not give me time to get to connect .. so am extremely sorry! (sic).”

“Work hours were stretching from 7am in the morning to almost 7 am the next day .. days of 24 hrs work .. commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other .. time sleep food et al,” he added.

The icon then mentioned: “But a break today as KBC 18th season with Sony does a start .. and on can only pray .. and pray ..I shall be with you in the regularity as before .. but let me organise, or rather let me re organise my system and we shall be in correct connect…my love and my admiration.”

The icon has featured in a bold pop-culture avatar in the rap song ‘Sochna Padgea’ for the upcoming edition of the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, another actor, replaced Big B.

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise, where contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

The first episode KBC is set to premiere on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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