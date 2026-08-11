‘I’m good enough at this level’: Beau Webster confident of cementing Australia Test spot against Bangladesh

Darwin, Aug 11 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Beau Webster believes he has already proved that he belongs at international level and is determined to use the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh to strengthen his claim for a permanent place in the side.

Webster made his Test debut at the start of last year and has had a mix of highs and lows in his first eight matches. Now 32 years old, he aims to build on those experiences as Australia enters a challenging stretch of Test cricket, starting with Bangladesh this month, followed by tough matches against South Africa, New Zealand, and India.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned since making my debut is that I’m good enough at this level,” Webster said on Tuesday.

“You never really know. In the lead-up to that first Test, the question was, ‘do you feel ready?’ I was telling myself ‘absolutely,’ but you don’t really know until you face bowlers from other countries and find yourself in high-pressure situations with big crowds where you’re expected to perform. That was the most important takeaway from the last 12 months.”

Webster’s confidence has grown from a strong start to his international career. He was the top scorer for Australia in the first innings of their loss to South Africa in last year’s World Test Championship Final at Lord’s and helped Australia sweep the West Indies in the Caribbean.

However, he later found himself left out of Australia’s preferred XI during the Ashes at the end of 2025, with Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, and Usman Khawaja being favored.

Webster returned for the final Ashes Test in Sydney and seized his chance, scoring an unbeaten 71 and taking three wickets. This performance has boosted his belief that he can maintain his spot in Australia’s strong Test team.

“I forced my way into this team through runs. Being a batter means dealing in runs, and that’s been my way into the team and how to stay in the team,” he said.

“What I’ve done in my first eight Tests with the bat likely shows I can be seen as a genuine top-six batter.”

Webster may face tough competition for a place in the XI against Bangladesh since Australia has considerable batting depth. The 13-player squad includes Green, who has become one of the country’s leading all-rounders.

Webster, however, believes they can play together and thinks having two all-rounders would give captain Pat Cummins more flexibility.

“I don’t see why not,” Webster said. “It’s definitely beneficial to have more options in that top seven with the ball, and I don’t view it as direct competition. It only offers more options and benefits for the captain if we’re both doing well with the bat and what we can contribute in the field.”

“I enjoy playing with Cameron. I appreciate having the choice depending on who is performing with the ball; we can change things up when needed. So I’m more than happy.”

Instead of getting distracted by selection battles, Webster said he focuses on making himself essential through his performances with both bat and ball.

“I’m just focused on doing my job and making it hard for them to leave me out of the 11, whether that’s with the bat or the ball. I take pride in contributing in all areas of the game, and so does he. We just happen to be all-rounders who mainly bat.”

Australia’s Test squad for the Bangladesh series, led by Cummins, includes Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, and Webster.

The first Test will be played in Darwin from August 13-17, and the second is scheduled for Mackay from August 22-26.

--IANS

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