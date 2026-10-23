Ankita Lokhande consoles emotional Isha Malviya, wipes her tears at her Bollywood debut screening of ‘Tum Mere Ho’

Mumbai, October 23 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande stood by Isha Malviya in an emotional moment at the screening of the latter’s Bollywood debut film ‘Tum Mere Ho’.

Ankita was seen gently wiping the younger actress’s tears and comforting her as she seemed to have become overwhelmed at her big Bollywood debut.

A video from the event captured by IANS shows Ankita holding Isha’s face affectionately and wiping away her tears as Isha struggles to contain her emotions.

Isha, visibly overwhelmed, was seen smiling through her tears as Ankita continued to comfort her.

Isha attended the event in a shimmery plum-purple outfit with a matching draped cape, while Ankita opted for a silver-grey draped ensemble paired with a white skirt.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who stars opposite Isha in the film, was also present. Dressed in a black embellished outfit and sunglasses, Gurmeet stood beside the actresses as both the girls shared an emotional moment.

The moment brought back memories of the bond Ankita and Isha shared on ‘Bigg Boss 17’. The two have often expressed affection for each other, with Ankita treating Isha like her younger sister and Isha looking up to the actress as an elder sister.

During their time on the reality show, Ankita was seen standing by Isha during one of the most emotionally challenging phases of her journey inside the house.

The situation had become tense when Isha’s former boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar, was already a contestant and her then-boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered the house as a wildcard contestant.

The unexpected development placed Isha in an emotionally difficult position, with her past and then present relationship colliding on National Television.

As Isha struggled to process the situation, Ankita was seen supporting her, encouraging her to remain calm and think carefully before making decisions.

–IANS

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