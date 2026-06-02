Ankita Lokhande celebrates her ‘Nani’s 84th birthday, reveals she lives independently despite paralysis

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande turned emotional while celebrating the 84th birthday of her beloved grandmother, whom she lovingly calls ‘Maa Aaji’.

Sharing a heartfelt video from the celebrations on her social media account, on Tuesday, the actress revealed that despite suffering from partial paralysis, her grandmother continues to live independently in her own home, avoiding being dependent on anybody.

The video captured many touching and emotional moments from the celebration. Ankita, dressed in a lime yellow saree, was seen holding her grandmother's hand as she escorted her into the venue.

Other clips showed family members gathering around the elderly matriarch, who was dressed in a red saree and adorned with flower garlands. Ankita was also seen seeking her blessings, and getting emotional during the event.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Happy birthday maa aaji ,

Aaj meri aaji ka 84th birthday hai aur aur aaj aaji ki (Sahasra Purna Chandrodayam Poornimaayein poori hui hain...

Kya bolu main. maa aaji ke baare main?

Jab main 6 months ki thi , tab se main aaji ke saath rahi.

Mummy-Papa aate rehte the, par mujhe bada meri maa aaji ne kiya ,apna pet kaat ke khilya hai mujhe:..

Aur isliye woh meri MAA AAJI hai !!!

mere liye sabse uppar hai aur alag hai.”

The actress credited her grandmother for raising her from infancy and teaching her some of life's most valuable lessons.

She added, “Mujhe nahi pata hum zindagi mein kahan sahi rahe aur kahan galat, par mujhe itna pata hai ki zindagi main maine jo accha seekha woh maine meri nani se seekha hain. ‘Bhagwan kya hai aur kyu hai ,ek ek paise ki value kya hoti hai , ghar kaise chalta hai, rishtoh ko kaise sambhala jaata hai yeh sab nani ne sikhaya.’

“Aur ek baat jo main kabhi nahi bhoolungip

meri aaji humesha humesha kehti hai ,

kabhi mat bolna ki humare paas kam paise hai, hamesha bolna ki humare paas bahut hai.

Uss chote se ghar main apne bachpan main itni khushiyan dekhi hai jo bade bade bade gharon main nahi hoti ..itni barkat dekhi hai ki kabhi koi bhi aa jaye woh bhukha nahi jayega iss ghar se !!, she wrote.

Ankita further added, “Ek chhote se ghar mein, chaar betiyon ke saath, aaji tune sab kuch kitne pyaar aur dignity se kiya. Kabhi kisi ko pressure feel nahi hone diya. Maa Aaji, mujhe log bolte hain main terr jaisi dikhti hoon... aur mujhe woh sunke itna accha lagta hai.ki mujhme kuch toh tere jaisa hai ..”

Revealing further, Ankita wrote, “Aur ek baat aaji ki jo mujhe bahut pasand hai teri —your strength!! nani ki half body paralysed hai.lekin woh chal phir rahi hai. Sara kaam ,kud se Hum sab thak gaye hai bol bol ke aaji humare saath reh lo, par nahi meri nani bahut ziddi hai ,usko uska hi ghar pasand hai, uska routine pasand hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai isi wajah se woh itni active aur strong hai.”

She added, “Aaj bhi meri nani se main roz kuch n kuch seekhti hi hu aur sikhti rahungi, Bas apna dhyaan rakhna, khush rehna aur hum sabko aise hi pyaar karte rehna aur apna haath humare sir pe rake rehna ..Bhagwan mere Maa aaji ko lambi aur healthy life dena iske aage bhi .."

Talking about Ankita on the professional front, Ankita rose to fame with the hit television show 'Pavitra Rishta'. She later made her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and was also seen in 'Baaghi 3'. The actress has additionally appeared in reality shows such as 'Smart Jodi' and 'Bigg Boss 17' along with her husband Vicky Jain.

–IANS

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