Ankita Lokhande bumps into ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star Usha Nadkarni at Faisu’s reception, expresses concern over her health

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande had a heartwarming reunion with veteran actor Usha Nadkarni at social media influencer Mr Faisu’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The two who bumped into each other, were seen catching up and reminiscing about their association with the popular show ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

In a video from the event, Ankita appeared pleasantly surprised to see Usha. The actress immediately moved closer, held the veteran actor’s hand and was heard asking her in Marathi why she had lost so much weight.

Usha was also seen responding to Ankita, but her reply could not be clearly heard amid the noise and commotion at the venue.

The two were later seen engaged in a more detailed conversation, with Ankita’s husband, businessman Vicky Jain, joining them.

For the occasion, Ankita looked elegant in a lavender-purple saree featuring delicate embellishments, which she paired with a matching blouse and statement jewellery. She completed her look with a necklace, earrings and neatly styled hair.

Usha, meanwhile, wore a vibrant orange-and-yellow traditional silk saree with a red blouse and a broad gold-toned border.

The reunion was particularly special for fans of ‘Pavitra Rishta’, the television drama in which Ankita played Archana and Usha essayed the role of Savita Deshmukh, her on-screen mother-in-law.

The show, which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav, became a defining part of Ankita’s television career.

Ankita has continued to share her bond with Usha with her followers through her personal vlogs. Last year, as ‘Pavitra Rishta’ completed 16 years, Ankita invited Usha to her home for a reunion that brought back memories of their time on the show.

The two had revisited their experiences from the sets and spoke about the people and moments that shaped their journey. Ankita also expressed her gratitude to Usha for guiding her during the early years of her acting career.

–IANS

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