'Sasural Genda Phool' fame Anita Kanwal lashes out at reports of financial crisis, says ‘she has lost sleep'

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Anita Kanwal has lashed out at news reports suggesting that she is facing a financial crisis.

She said that her comments in an interview recorded six months ago have been presented sensationally and made it seem as though she is seeking financial help from people.

In a video message, the actress expressed her displeasure over the coverage, further saying that she was hurt by the reports and had been unable to sleep.

“It's 4:45 AM right now. Today, some news channels have written something about me which has hurt me a lot. Six months ago, I gave an interview to a media person. I was asked that if I did not earn or get any work, how long could I manage financially. I said one to one-and-a-half years,” Anita said.

She objected to the way her response was presented, and said that it created the impression that she was asking people for money.

“This has been presented as sensational news, as if people think that I am asking money from them. When Amitabh Bachchan went to Yash Chopra to say that he did not have any work and was facing financial problems, nobody said that. Today, everyone is saying that actresses are like this only,” she said.

The actress further said that she came from a respectable and affluent family and added, “I belong to a very respectable and affluent family. Yes, there were some wrong investments, which happen to everyone. I still have the strength to earn. I have so much strength that even today I can manage my next 10 years,” she said.

“I was not getting any work but this was six months before. After that, I started putting reels on Instagram. I got a film. Today, I am getting collaborations for Instagram, and I am very happy,” she said.

“For Instagram, I have made a micro-drama reel series on my own. Why aren't news channels talking about it? For the first time in India, without any channel, without any OTT platform support, I have made a 25-episode reel drama,” she said.

Questioning the reports about her finances, Anita added, “You are writing that I don't have money, as if I am begging people. This is wrong. So why are you making it sensational news that Anita is in a financial mess? I am not in a financial mess. I am very fine. I am trying to secure my future.”

She also made it clear that she did not want to depend on her children financially and said,

“Don't defame my name like this at this age,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Anita Kanwal, on the professional front, has been a familiar face on Indian television for several decades. She is known for shows such as ‘Chanakya’, ‘Shanti’, ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Sonpari’ and ‘Sasural Genda Phool’. She also appeared in ‘Gustakh Dil’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

On the big screen, she has appeared in films including ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and “Gangaajal’, starring Ajay Devgn. Her other film credits include ‘Laawaris’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge!’ and ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’.

–IANS

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